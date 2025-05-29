Cloquet police ask for help finding missing couple

The Cloquet Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing couple.

Family and friends have not heard from Daniel Latterell, 64, or Jane Korpela, 63, since Sunday near 1600 Cloquet Avenue, according to Cloquet police.

Latterell is described as 5’9″ and 200 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes, while Korpela is 5’3″ and 242 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

The couple is believed to be driving a 2010 gray Ford Escape with Minnesota license plate JEP512.

Authorities say there is concern for Latterell and Korpela’s mental health and safety.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call Carlton County officials at 218-384-4185.