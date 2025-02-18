City officials propose locations for traffic camera pilot program

The City of Minneapolis has revealed potential locations for its traffic camera pilot program, which is expected to start as early as this August and run through July 2029.

The map below shows the 51 proposed locations for cameras in the city.

The program will start with five cameras — and can expand to up to 42 cameras.

The city says they plan to start with cameras that enforce the speed limit, and the program will grow later on with red light cameras.

First-time citations will be a warning, and the next will cost $40.

There will be an in-person open house on Feb. 25 at the Minneapolis Central Library.