City of Minneapolis confirms it is clearing encampment in Phillips West neighborhood

The city of Minneapolis confirmed Thursday that it is clearing a homeless encampment on the intersection of E 28th Street and Columbus Avenue.

A city spokesperson said crews are “supporting the property owner in clearing the encampment.”

The encampment has seen at least one shooting and a stabbing since its inception.

On June 9, the encampment saw both a shooting and a stabbing. A man sustained a serious gunshot wound, while another sustained a non-life-threatening stab wound.

More recently on Saturday, a woman was shot on the 2800 block of Park Avenue. She was found with a life-threatening injury at the encampment.