City of Cook continues to clean up flood damage

The city of Cook has provided an update on its efforts to recover after flood waters damaged multiple areas in the town.

In a press release, the city of Cook says the community is continuing to pick up the pieces left behind after floods continue to impact the state of Minnesota. City maintenance workers began sweeping up city streets Tuesday while workers from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Togo are in town to clean up the city’s parks and trash.

Mayor Harold Johnston says the pain the floods have caused is immeasurable, but is praising the community and outside members for rallying together to begin the healing process.

“We have been through a trauma,” Johnston said in a press release. “This community, built in the flood plain, could not withstand the effects of over eight inches of rain. I commend all the volunteers who worked tirelessly during the flooding. Now that the water has receded, I commend all those who continue to help clean up the city.”

As part of relief efforts, the Salvation Army will begin serving noon lunches and evening meals in the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot. Water and Red Cross cleanup kits will also be available to those in need.

The Cook Lions Club has a stock of fans, dehumidifiers, cleaning supplies, snacks and water available for pickup at the Cook Fire Hall.

The city says it will continue to ensure that the city’s drinking water is safe to consume and that wastewater levels are back to normal.