Circus Juventas Window Gallery Walk display to be unveiled Tuesday

The St. Paul event lasts through June 15 at Victoria and Grand Avenues.

Roughly three dozen mannequins decked out in costumes will be on display in St. Paul starting Wednesday as part of the Circus Juventas Window Gallery Walk.

The display will be at the corner of Grand and Victoria avenues starting at 10 a.m. and will be on display until June 15.

This year’s walk celebrates the 30th anniversary of Circus Juventas, a non-profit performing arts and circus school for kids. It was started by Dan and Betty Butler, the parents of Rachel Butler-Norris, the current Artistic Director for Circus Juventas.