Child in critical condition after Chisago County crash, 4 others injured

A Saturday morning crash in Stacy left one child in critical condition and four others injured.

Chisago County officials say they received 911 calls about a head-on crash around 10:34 a.m. on Stacy Trail near Falcon Avenue. Authorities on scene determined five people were hurt in the crash, with four of them being in the same vehicle.

A 6-year-old girl who was a rear passenger in one of the vehicles was flown to an area trauma center. She is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

The other four people injured were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to survive.

Law enforcement says a man is currently detained at a local hospital and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.