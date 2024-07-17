Child hospitalized after being hit by vehicle Tuesday evening

The Brooklyn Park Police Department is sharing details about a vehicle and pedestrian crash that left a child injured.

On Monday around 7:50 p.m., officers said they were sent to Park Haven Apartments on the 7000 block of 76th Avenue North for a crash involving a vehicle and a child pedestrian.

When they arrived, first responders began assessing the child, who had minor injuries. The child was taken to a local hospital.

No word on the child’s condition or age.

Officers spoke with multiple people during their investigation, including witnesses to the event and the vehicle’s driver.

Police haven’t provided any details on the driver or said if any arrests have been made.