Child among 5 hurt in Sherburne County crash involving 3 vehicles, including State Patrol squad

Authorities say a Minnesota state trooper was involved in a three-vehicle crash that seriously injured a child Wednesday night in Sherburne County.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on U.S. Highway 10 near 70th Avenue in Clear Lake Township, a few miles southeast of St. Cloud.

The state trooper was responding to a report of a wrong-way driver on Highway 10 when that driver hit another vehicle. The State Patrol squad then hit one or both vehicles involved in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

Five people were taken to hospitals for treatment after the crash, including a juvenile who suffered life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The other four people were expected to be OK.

The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation at the State Patrol’s request.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the State Patrol for comment and is waiting to hear back.