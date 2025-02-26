Chi-Chi’s announces first location in the metro, crowdfunding initiative

Chi-Chi’s, a Mexican chain restaurant that is making a comeback 20 years after closing all its locations, announced on Tuesday that its first new location will be in St. Louis Park.

The restaurant will be located in the West End area. It will take over the current Rojo Mexican Grill space, which is owned by the same owner as the new Chi-Chi’s, Micheal McDermott. The plan is for the Chi-Chi’s to open sometime this year, but no specific month or date has been released.

Michael McDermott’s dad, restauranteur Marno McDermott, along with former Green Bay Packers player Max McGee, founded the original Chi-Chi’s in 1975. Following a number of ownership changes, the restaurant chain closed in 2004.

“I still have fond memories of growing up in the CHI-CHI’S™ restaurants that my father built throughout their time, instilling in me the passion and determination to pursue my own career in the restaurant industry,” said Michael McDermott, founder of CHI-CHI’S™ Restaurants, LLC, the new company formed to revive CHI-CHI’S™ Restaurants.

Michael is looking to raise $3.5 million by offering public stake in the brand, starting at $250.

He says the funds could help anticipated expansion as well as business needs and discretion.

Early investors will have company-owned and franchise opportunities. Michael is looking to expand into the Midwest and East Coast.

“I want to engage with the CHI-CHI’S community as much as possible with the comeback. This opportunity is open to eligible investors in accordance with applicable securities laws, and anyone who contributes is playing a pivotal role in the future of CHI-CHI’S,” Micheal McDermott said.