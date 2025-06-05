Chaska police searching for missing 76-year-old woman with cognitive decline

Chaska police are asking for help finding a missing woman in her 70s who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Carol Bergstrom, 76, left her house in the Clover Ridge area of Chaska around 9:50 a.m. to go to Walgreens, according to Chaska police.

Bergstrom’s family said she never made it to Walgreens and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last known to be wearing jeans and a long-sleeve red sweatshirt with no hood and writing on the front, Chaska police said.

Law enforcement added that Bergstrom’s family said she is “cognitively declined,” and there is concern for her safety. She does not have her phone or wallet.

Bergstrom drives a 2016 grey Dodge Journey with a Minnesota license plate reading JKT735. She is around 5’10” tall and 166 pounds.

Police say to call 911 if you have any information.