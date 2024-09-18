Chaska PD arrests juvenile who threatened to ‘shoot up’ several MN, WI schools

Chaska Police Department announced the overnight arrest of a juvenile who reportedly threatened to “shoot up” several high schools in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Though the juvenile lives in Chaska, police say no schools in the Eastern Carver County School District were mentioned in the threat.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension alerted Chaska police about the threat late Tuesday night. The high schools mentioned included Buffalo, New Prague, Edina and McFarland, WI.

When police found the juvenile at their home in Chaska, they admitted to making the threat. The juvenile was arrested early Wednesday morning, police said.

Authorities say there was no evidence that the juvenile would have been able to carry out the threat or that anyone else was involved.

Edina Public Schools sent a letter to families notifying them of the situation.

“We are pleased that the student has been apprehended and there is no threat to Edina High School,” the letter reads, in part. “Chaska PD advised that the student had no means to carry out the threat and no one else was involved.”