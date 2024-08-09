Charity golf event prompts users to hit a hole-in-one in 24 hours

One of the most thrilling sports events is currently underway, and no, we’re not talking about the Olympics.

It’s the Waggle’s 24-hour Hole-In-One challenge which allows participants to spend 24 hours attempting to hit the most coveted moment a golfer can have.

The event, which raises money for Special Olympics Minnesota, is being held at Logger’s Trail Golf Course in Stillwater. Golfers have 24 hours to sink a hole-in-one, alongside other events like late-night glow golf and more relaxed enjoyments like happy hour.

The contest started from the question that went viral on social media in 2022 which asked users if they would take the opportunity to hit a hole-in-one in under 24 hours and win $5 million or go to jail for a year if they failed to do so.

This prompted a group of golfers and Waggle, a clothing line for golfing, to put the challenge to the test, sinking three hole-in-ones during their first attempt.

The rest is history.

While competitors won’t receive a $5 million prize for sinking a hole-in-one at the competition, they will attempt to achieve the feat anyway, all for a good cause.

The event wraps up Friday at 12 p.m.

According to their website, Waggle states that its fundraising goal for this years event has already been reached.