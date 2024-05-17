Charging documents: Truck driver was looking at his phone before fatal 3-vehicle crash

A truck driver has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide in connection with a fatal crash in Plymouth in July.

Pheng Yang, 41, is not yet in custody.

As previously reported, the Minnesota State Patrol began investigating a fatal crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 169 near Plymouth Avenue on July 30.

According to a criminal complaint, traffic cameras showed Yang speeding in the right lane when his Ford Econoline box truck slammed into a Nissan Altima, driven by 40-year-old Cristina Maria Restrepo. After the initial collision, Restrepo’s vehicle was pushed into a third vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Restrepo died at the hospital from injuries sustained in the crash.

Restrepo and the driver of the Chevy Tahoe were driving 8-9 mph and 11-13 mph, respectively, at the time of the crash due to backed-up traffic. According to court documents, Yang’s speed was calculated to be between 50-59 mph. Video showed that he failed to slow down and his brake lights weren’t illuminated until moments before the crash.

Yang later told state troopers that his phone was connected to a Bluetooth speaker and he was watching a YouTube story at the time of the crash. Court documents state he also said he was trying to change the clock in his car and looked at his phone at 4:09 p.m., which is when traffic cameras show him crashing into Restrepo’s car.

State Patrol determined that Yang had over 30 seconds to stop and failed to do so.