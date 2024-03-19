Charges: Woman pointed weapon out window, threatened officers after domestic response

A Waterville woman is facing charges after a series of domestic incidents led to a standoff with law enforcement.

Thirty-year-old Ande Bremmer was charged in two separate but connected cases with one count of second-degree assault, one count of threats of violence and one count of disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an incident on March 15 in which officers from the Waterville Police Department were called to the 100 block of Sakatah Boulevard in Waterville at around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to a criminal complaint, Bremmer told law enforcement she was living with and in a romantic relationship with a man with whom she had gotten into a verbal argument. Bremmer said the argument had gotten “heated” and the man left.

An officer was called back to the scene just before 8 p.m. on another report of a domestic in which Bremmer said the man was trying to kick her out, the complaint stated, adding that the officer separated the two and left after the situation was controlled.

Law enforcement was called to the scene for a third time at around 10:30 p.m. on another report of a domestic incident. The same man said that Bremmer had thrown his phone while acting loud and argumentative. The complaint added that the officer brought the man to Sakatah Bay Motel for the night to separate the two.

Later, just after midnight on March 16, officers from Waterville were called to the same address on Sakatah Boulevard on a report that Bremmer was threatening to shoot law enforcement if they approached the residence because she was upset with past encounters with officers, the complaint stated.

Due to the nature of the previous three calls to service at the residence on Sakatah Boulevard, law enforcement sent a large presence to the call on March 16. Officials at the scene set a perimeter and evacuated nearby homes, according to court records.

The complaint says that throughout the incident, Bremmer was seen holding a gun outside of the window of the home and also walking outside the residence, holding a long gun threateningly. During this time, Bremmer was saying things like, “where are you at,” “come and get me,” and “get away, leave me alone.”

Bremmer did not fire the weapon during the incident. However, she made several comments about shooting law enforcement or anyone who got too close, according to the complaint.

The man who shared the home with Bremmer told law enforcement that she had access to multiple firearms and ammunition in the home.

The Le Sueur County Tactical Response Team was eventually deployed and officials utilized gas cannisters to subdue Bremmer. She eventually surrendered and was taken to a hospital before being taken into custody.

Bremmer made her first appearance on Tuesday morning. She is due back in court on the morning of June 4 for a review hearing.