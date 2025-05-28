Charges: Woman booked flight to Dubai while being investigated for Feeding Our Future involvement

An Eden Prairie woman has been arrested and charged after she booked a flight out of the country when law enforcement notified her she was being investigated for her alleged involvement with Feeding Our Future.

Hibo Daar faces one count of wire fraud in connection with the $250 million fraud scheme, court records show.

She’s accused of falsifying records that claimed her business, Northside Wellness Center, served thousands of meals to children daily at a site in a northeast Minneapolis business park while under the sponsorship of Feeding Our Future.

One vendor who purportedly supplied food for Daar’s meal site, Alif Halal, was operated by Hoda Abdi. Abdi pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud conspiracy and admitted to federal investigators that Northside Wellness Center was one of the entities for which she created fraudulent invoices.

A set of invoices from another vendor purportedly billed Northside Wellness for 3,000 gallons of milk just in January 2021.

Daar sent these false invoices to Feeding Our Future Executive Director Aimee Bock for reimbursement, records show.

From November 2020 through January 2023, Northside Wellness allegedly deposited nearly $1.8 million in reimbursements from Feeding Our Future while only spending $2,000 on food, investigators say. Rather, the company made payments to individuals.

In April, law enforcement subpoenaed Northside Wellness for records pertaining to its participation in the Federal Child Nutrition Program. Daar eventually complied with the subpoena after directing investigators to speak with her legal counsel but declined an interview.

On Thursday, reports came out of the FBI serving a search warrant at New Vision Foundation’s offices in St. Paul in connection with the ongoing Feeding Our Future investigation. That same day, Daar booked a round-trip flight from Minneapolis to Dubai set to leave on Sunday and return on June 2.

Daar was arrested and remains in federal custody. She made her first appearance in court on Tuesday, and her next hearing is scheduled for Friday.