Charges: U.S. Postal Service worker was on meth when she crashed into vehicle

A Minneapolis woman is facing charges after allegedly crashing a U.S. Postal truck into another car while under the influence of methamphetamine.

Katie Sofia-Lynn Partridge, 36, was charged Monday with one count of fifth-degree drug possession and one count of driving while under the influence.

A criminal complaint states that New Brighton police responded to a car crash at Old Highway 8 and Highway 96 around 11 a.m. on Friday.

At the scene, officers found a U.S. Postal truck had crashed into the back of another car.

The complaint said a post office supervisor told law enforcement the driver of the truck was Partridge and added that officers should check her for drug use as there was evidence Partridge was a drug user.

Partridge “performed poorly” on the walk-and-turn and the one-leg-stand field sobriety tests, as well as showing eye movement consistent with methamphetamine ingestion, the complaint states.

During a search following Partridge’s arrest, officers found a white powdery substance in her lunch box. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, with a total net weight of over one gram.

Partridge denied using drugs when questioned by the police and said she had only slept three hours the previous night.

Partridge is due in court on Tuesday morning for a first appearance.