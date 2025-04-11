Charges: Suspect who led deputies on chase used white paint to disguise license plate of stolen car

A man who allegedly stole a car and led Ramsey County deputies on a high-speed chase through Shoreview is now facing several felony charges.

Court records show Marshall David Planting, 19, of Pine River, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle in connection with the chase Wednesday night.

Planting also faces counts of illegally possessing a firearm and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number after law enforcement found he had thrown a duffel bag containing a short-barrel AR-15 out of the car during the pursuit.

According to a criminal complaint, St. Paul police initially received a report around 11 a.m. Wednesday that someone had stolen a woman’s Honda CR-V by taking her jacket, which had her key in it, while she was playing pickleball at South St. Anthony Park.

A Ramsey County deputy spotted the stolen SUV while on patrol around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Lexington Avenue North and County Road F in Shoreview. The deputy followed the car onto westbound Interstate 694 and activated lights and sirens when the suspect passed a driver on the shoulder.

The pursuit continued along I-694 and onto Highway 10, Interstate 35W and County Road I, with the suspect weaving through traffic at high speeds. Other deputies joined in pursuing the CR-V, and a deputy finally stopped the car with a PIT maneuver at County Road I and Dunlap Road, the complaint states.

Deputies removed Planting and a female passenger from the vehicle, which had gone in a ditch and flipped on its side. The court document says the license plate appeared to have been altered with a white paint marker to make an “L” look like an “I”

“Luckily our ‘Automatic License Plate Readers’ are smarter than his Arts and Crafts skills!!” Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher quipped in a Facebook post.

The passenger in the SUV told deputies that she had urged Planting to pull over when she saw police lights and that at one point, he put the bag containing the AR-15 in her lap and told her to throw it out the window, the complaint says.

Planting has a felony threats of violence conviction and is ineligible to possess a firearm, the criminal complaint notes. He also has an outstanding warrant in Hennepin County for second-degree assault.

Planting had a first appearance court hearing Friday afternoon, where his bail was set at $100,000.