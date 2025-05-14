Charges: Suspect was driving over 100 mph before deadly crash

A St. Paul man is facing charges after killing a man in a crash on Sunday.

Paw Moo Htoo, 30, was charged Tuesday with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, according to court records filed in Ramsey County.

Officers were called to the intersection of Arlington Avenue and Dale Street in St. Paul around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday on a report of a crash, according to the criminal complaint.

Law enforcement at the scene found a Volvo XC90 lifted into the air with a large, “catastrophic” dent on the driver’s side. The driver of the Volvo was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A witness to the crash told police she was driving north on Dale Street when she saw a Honda Accord driving around 90 mph westbound on Arlington Avenue. The Accord then crashed into the Volvo as the Volvo entered the intersection to go south on Dale Street, the witness told law enforcement.

Officers spoke to the driver of the Accord, later identified as Htoo, at the scene. A strong smell of alcohol was coming from him and he was not very responsive to officers, according to the criminal complaint.

Htoo was brought to Regions Hospital for treatment and a blood sample, authorities say. As of Tuesday afternoon, Htoo remained at the hospital.

The complaint states law enforcement found nine empty beer cans inside Htoo’s vehicle.

An initial investigation indicates Htoo was driving at over 100 mph at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.