Charges: Suspect drove 76 mph above speed limit before crash that killed passenger

Felony charges have been filed against a Crystal man who investigators believe was behind the wheel during a high-speed crash that killed a passenger last fall in Minneapolis.

Court documents show 21-year-old Ke’Juan Myantheny Gray-Pierce is charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the Oct. 18 death of 19-year-old Demarion Wade.

Police say they responded to a one-vehicle crash just before 4 a.m. near the intersection of Lowry and Girard avenues in north Minneapolis. Officers found Wade gravely injured and lying next to an overturned Ford Taurus; he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A passenger inside the car told police Gray-Pierce was driving “extremely fast” before the crash and ran away once he got out, the court document says.

Surveillance video captured the crash and showed the Taurus run multiple stoplights on Lowry before it lost control, hitting a tree, light pole and a concrete box before flipping on its roof. Data obtained from the Taurus indicated it was traveling 106 mph in a 30 mph zone, the complaint states.

Gray-Pierce was charged via warrant and is not yet in custody. Court documents say his “whereabouts are currently unknown.”