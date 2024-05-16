Charges: St. Paul substitute teacher had sexual relationship with student

A now-former St. Paul City School substitute teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student is wanted on criminal charges.

Caitlyn Kalia Thao, 24, of St. Paul, was charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct earlier this month.

Court records state that school officials asked to meet with Thao after hearing complaints about inappropriate behavior between her and students.

Thao resigned during that meeting on Feb. 26.

The victim told law enforcement that Thao would buy him stuff and talk to him through messenger apps, according to the criminal complaint. He also said that Thao told him to meet her in a classroom at the school earlier in February, then started performing sexual acts when he got there. She then solicited him for additional relations at later times, the victim said, adding that he declined.

A police investigation revealed that Thao completed a child maltreatment form at Regions Hospital on March 9, reporting that she had had a sexual relationship with a student who attended the school where she taught.

The report from Regions added that Thao’s husband found out about the conduct and informed the victim’s parents on March 8.

A spokesperson for St. Paul City School released the following statement on Thursday:

“A former teacher at St. Paul City School has been charged by the Ramsey County Attorney related to a relationship she allegedly had with a student. “The teacher involved resigned from the school before any knowledge of this incident was shared with our leadership. As it does for all employees, SPCS followed all human resources processes including a criminal background check. The employee was a licensed substitute teacher and resigned from SPCS on February 27. “Any inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student will never be tolerated. We strive every day to foster a genuinely safe and caring community for each student. “SPCS is supporting the student and family. The former teacher was officially charged and SPCS will continue to cooperate and work closely with the authorities.” Eric Fergen, Interim Executive Director for St. Paul City School District

Thao is charged via warrant and, therefore, doesn’t yet have any future court dates set.