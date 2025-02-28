Charges: St. Paul school employee sexually assaulted student 2 months before punching victim during fight on school grounds

A St. Paul school employee has been charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a student before pushing and punching them during a fight on school grounds.

Court records show Andre Lee Jordan, 42, of West St. Paul, was charged Thursday with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of third-degree assault.

The charges stem from an incident on Nov. 22, 2024, when St. Paul police were called to Gordon Parks High School on a report that a school employee had propositioned a student for sex and was now fighting that student.

About two months before that incident, the complaint states that the victim, who was 17 years old at the time, was walking on the sidewalk when Jordan drove by and asked to talk to him.

Court documents say that’s when Jordan and the victim exchanged numbers and began to talk on a regular basis.

A short time later, in September 2024, Jordan saw the victim walking again and offered him a ride. While in the car, Jordan offered the victim marijuana, which they both smoked, according to the complaint.

Jordan then began asking the victim questions of a sexual nature before pulling over and sexually assaulting the juvenile.

Then, about a week and a half before police were called to Gordon Parks High School on Nov. 22, the victim told his father about the sexual assault, the complaint states.

A report from the school principal to law enforcement said that during the Nov. 22 altercation, Jordan called the victim a “snitch,” and the victim called Jordan a “pervert.”

The report also said that Jordan pushed and punched the student during the fight.

School nursing records referenced in the complaint added that the victim suffered an abrasion to the left knuckle and a hematoma to the center of the forehead, left side of the nose, and left eyelid.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to St. Paul Public Schools to confirm Jordan’s employment status and for a statement.