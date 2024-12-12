Charges: St. Paul man stabbed his friend while he was asleep, causing victim’s organs to fall out

A St. Paul man is in custody and facing an assault charge for seriously injuring a man Tuesday after he reportedly blacked out from drinking.

A criminal complaint from Hennepin County court detailed Tuesday’s alleged incident where Minneapolis police were called to an apartment on 3rd Avenue South for a stabbing.

When they arrived, officers found a man seriously injured, with his upper abdomen cut so badly that officers reported seeing the man’s organs.

Officers were able to help with the man’s wound and transported him to the hospital, where he later received 30 staples.

On his way out of the apartment and slipping out of consciousness, the man told police that his best friend, identified as 35-year-old Thomas Allan Jackson of St. Paul, had stabbed him while he was sleeping.

Police said when they found Jackson, he was yelling, claiming to have stabbed the man because the man had murdered his mother and felt he needed payback.

The next day, while speaking to the police, Jackson said that he had blacked out while drinking with the other man but told police he remembered getting into an argument with the man.

When asked about the stabbing, Jackson reportedly told police, “I can’t remember. I snapped. You basically know everything.”

The man who had been stabbed was also able to speak to police; he told them that he hadn’t been drinking but had smoked marijuana that night.

He recalled Jackson had been angry that night and had reportedly said he had been “talking crazy” all night and stated he was going to kill someone. The man said he didn’t remember falling asleep but awoke on the floor in a pool of blood.

Jackson is in custody and has been charged with second-degree assault, which carries a minimum sentence of one year and one day.