Charges: School bus driver had BAC over 3 times the legal limit

A school bus driver in Cottage Grove is facing criminal charges for allegedly driving over three times the legal limit.

Joshua Nathaniel Lueth, 36, has been charged with two counts of second-degree DWI and one count of obstructing legal process.

As previously reported, on Feb. 26, a school resource officer at Park High School was notified by a special education coordinator of a possible drunk driver in a school bus in front of the school. She told the officer that she was trying to stop the driver from leaving the property.

The driver, identified as Lueth, stepped out of the bus, and an assistant principal said they had concerns about him driving the bus, court records say.

The criminal complaint states that an officer saw that Lueth’s eyes were watery, his speech was slurred and he had difficulty maintaining his balance. Law enforcement also noted that there was a 15- and 16-year-old student on the bus.

According to court documents, Lueth told authorities that he hadn’t consumed any medications or alcohol. He was placed under arrest for DWI and was brought to the Cottage Grove Police Department.

Lueth refused to take a field sobriety test and failed to comply with law enforcement. He then tried to spit at one of the officers and authorities applied a spit hood, court records note.

A blood sample was taken within two hours of Lueth driving the bus and revealed that he had a BAC of .289, over three times the legal limit.

Video pulled from the bus camera’s SD card and the stop arm camera memory box showed Lueth driving the bus toward the school on Feb. 26, crossing the center line several times.

The criminal complaint states that he arrived at the school and entered the parking lot in a non-bus lane. He then made a U-turn, going against the flow of traffic, to correct his position to pick up school children.

Lueth’s driving record showed that he had been charged with an OWI in 2024 in Wisconsin.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 5.