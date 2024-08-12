Charges: ‘Piles’ of stolen signs found in yard owned by state representative DFL candidate, wife

A man running for state office, as well as his wife, have been formally charged in Douglas County for their alleged roles in a case involving the theft of hundreds of yard signs for events, rentals and politicians.

Court filings show 53-year-old Judd Hoff of Alexandria, who is running to represent District 12B against Republican Mary Franson, has been charged with one count of aiding and abetting theft, as well as one count of receiving stolen property. His wife, 50-year-old Wendy Hoff, has been charged with one count of theft.

Both Judd and Wendy were charged by warrant on Friday, one day after Alexandria police said they recovered more than 240 yard signs that they said were stolen over the course of several months. As of Monday morning, Hoff was listed as a candidate for District 12B on the Secretary of State’s website.

According to the complaints, police were called on July 31 for a report of stolen signs for the Interlachen Bazaar, whose organizer said 11 total signs valued at $422 were missing. Police said they then found multiple sign thefts had been reported in the Alexandria area since July 10, including ones for Adams REMAX Realty and “No Parking” signs from a local business.

The document goes on to say that security video from that same business showed a vehicle belonging to Wendy Hoff, which was seen days prior by an off-duty police officer, stopping at homes along East Golf Course Road NE taking signs for Josh Owen, a Pope County Sheriff’s Office Deputy who was shot in the line of duty last year.

The off-duty officer then followed Hoff to a home on the 2700 block of Le Homme Dieu Heights NE, according to the complaint.

Days later, police said they took a report of seven stolen signs from various parts of Alexandria for the Art in the Park Event, and four political signs were stolen. An employee of the business which had the political signs taken from it confronted Hoff, who said the signs were in the “right of way”, according to documents.

The complaint goes on to say that Hoff spoke with a deputy on July 10 after a sign for Judd Hoff was removed from the public right of way by police, saying if a sign is put within 12 feet of the property, by law, a person could come and take that piece of property because it’s in the right of way, including a garage sale or realtor sign.

During a search of the Hoff home, police say piles of signs were found in their backyard, including ones for the Interlachen Bazaar, Art in the Park, REMAX, Randy Fischer Realty, Josh Owen, Donald Trump, Michelle Fischbach and Steve Boyd. Police said some of the signs were covered in black paint and had been repainted as campaign signs for Hoff. In all, the value of the approximately 240 signs found in the yard was more than $1,500, and the total damages were estimated at nearly $5,000.

Neither of the Hoffs were home when the search warrant was served during the early afternoon hours. A copy of the warrant, as well as a receipt and inventory, was left in the kitchen for them, according to the complaint.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the DFL rescinded its support for Hoff earlier this year after previous allegations of harassment resurfaced.

Douglas County DFL also rescinded its endorsement of Hoff after news of the charges against him, writing, in part, “The endorsement has been rescinded for cause based on police actions related to the alleged theft of advertising and campaign ‘yard signs.’ In taking this action, we are following the rules, bylaws, and recommendations of the State DFL Office.”