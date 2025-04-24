Charges: Man who robbed store may have been planning mass casualty event

Police in Mankato believe they may have thwarted a potential mass casualty event involving a 24-year-old man.

According to court documents, on the afternoon of April 17, Mohamed Adan Mohamed was reported by store employees for suspicious behavior as he allegedly tried to steal items, including 9mm pistol magazines, bear spray, and body armor.

Mohamed managed to leave the store with over $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Authorities say Mohamed had made several concerning posts on social media indicating plans for some kind of attack within a 24-hour window.

He was later arrested and charged with one count of felony theft and one count of threats of violence.

Mohamed is due in court on May 1 for an initial appearance.