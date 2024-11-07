Charges: Man says explosives found near Stillwater were used for his rocket hobby

A man who was arrested in Stillwater is now facing felony charges for possessing explosive devices and ammo after being convicted of a violent crime.

Wayne Robert Lund, 46, is facing up to 15 years in prison and almost two years in jail on numerous charges after explosives were reportedly found in his car and hotel room.

The charges come after possible explosives were found in his car near Stillwater on Saturday. Lund was pulled over and arrested by Oak Park Heights Police on Highway 36.

According to charging documents, the stop was initiated after the officer noticed Lund’s vehicle registration had expired in 2023, and he was arrested after he was unable to provide proof of insurance or a driver’s license.

While Lund’s vehicle was being towed to Stillwater, an inventory search of the vehicle found two devices that appeared to be explosives. The first was nine small CO 2 canisters with wicks attached to them by tape, and the other was a PVC pipe with both caps screwed in.

A search of Lund’s room uncovered a number of technology devices, including multiple phones, tablets, laptops, thumb drives, methamphetamine, ammunition, a U.S. passport that didn’t belong to Lund, and a binder for explosive-related documents.

Another PVC pipe found in the room had a grenade inside.

Lund reportedly spoke with authorities after being read his Miranda rights.

Lund, who identified himself as a sovereign citizen, said the devices that were found were used for his rocket hobby, allegedly attempting to have his rocket reach different heights. He reportedly went into detail about how the explosives were assembled for the hobby detailing how he made a black powder he learned while in the military.

He also admitted the meth and ammo were his. Lund was convicted of threats of violence in 2014 but had his civil rights restored in 2019.

Lund is facing two felony charges of possessing explosives or ammunition due to his past criminal conviction.