Charges: Man accused of possessing IED that was left near an elementary school in Hastings

A man has been charged after authorities found an explosive device near an elementary school in Hastings.

John Allan Lee, 57, has been charged with possessing an explosive device.

According to a criminal complaint, Hastings police spoke with a woman who said she had found a small “cherry bomb” with a fuse and wrapped in a handkerchief on Feb. 10. The woman told police she had taken the item home and put it in her garage after finding it near a telephone pole near an elementary school the previous day.

She said she initially thought it was garbage, but when she realized it was an explosive, she put it back. She later felt bad about leaving it near the school so she said she brought it home to ask her husband about it, and he told her to call the police.

Officers determined that it wasn’t a “cherry bomb” — it was shaped like a cylinder and taped with electrical or duct tape. Court documents state there was an orange/yellowish material on the ends and a green fuse sticking out.

The FBI determined that it was an improvised explosive device (IED) and that it was functional. DNA found on the IED was a match for Lee, court documents state.

While he initially denied building bombs, explosives or fireworks, when confronted with the DNA evidence, Lee said that it could have been in his possession and that he “probably had it at one time.” However, he maintained that he didn’t build it or put it by the school.

He also said he walks down the street where the IED was found every day.