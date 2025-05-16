Charges: Former Northfield teacher sent nude photos to students, SRO swept reports under rug

Criminal charges have been filed against a former Northfield Middle School teacher and the district’s school resource officer after the teacher reportedly sent nude photos of herself to students.

Former teacher Katie Ann Hanson, 37, is accused of sending nude photographs of herself to underage students, and former school resource officer Gabriel David Crombie, 33, is accused of trying to cover up her alleged crime.

Charging documents from Rice County said the investigation began when a new student resource officer at Northfield Middle School was approached by a student.

The student said that Hanson had been sending nude photographs of herself to students. The student also said that Crombie, the previous SRO, had been given reports by students about her actions.

However, the new SRO was unable to find any report filed by Crombie, nor could the department. Realizing there would be a conflict in the investigation, the case was handed over to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

After speaking with multiple witnesses and victims, it was determined by the BCA that Hanson had added the students on Snapchat, where she would send the photos and ask students if they wanted to engage in sexual acts, court documents say.

This behavior, according to documents, was reported to Crombie, who spoke with two students but never filed a report.

When speaking to the BCA, Crombie claimed he told one student he talked with that he didn’t believe him and ultimately did not collect evidence, nor did he see any proof from the students he talked to.

However, when speaking with Hanson, court documents claim that she was approached by Crombie about the situation, in which she told him “everything.”

She reportedly said Crombie was understanding, as she and her husband were going through a hard time and she did it to get attention because she was feeling vulnerable.

Hanson claimed that after coming clean to Crombie, he was going to “do her a favor” and was going to “let the case go.” The two then began a relationship afterwards.

Hanson is facing up to 10 years in prison for two counts of engaging in electronic communication relating to or describing sexual conduct with a child.

Crombie is facing up to three years in prison and 364 days imprisonment for aiding an offender to avoid arrest, harboring or concealing a crime, and failure to perform duty as a public officer.

Matt Hillman, a superintendent with Northfield schools, wrote a letter sent to families Thursday in which he called the charges “appalling.”

“I recognize that circumstances like these can cause anger and diminish trust,” he wrote, in part. “I share your anger. While we cannot account for all adverse human behavior, we continue to be vigilant in safeguarding our students.”

The full letter can be found HERE.