Charges filed against suspect believed to have stabbed and killed a man in Apple Valley

New details have been released from authorities in connection with the death of 21-year-old Daniel Isaac Aguilar, who was killed early Sunday morning in Apple Valley.

The man wanted in connection with his death, 20-year-old Aron Isait Medina Rojas, is facing a second-degree murder charge and is wanted on a warrant.

According to court documents, a video in Apple Valley captured Aguilar walking early Sunday morning, carrying personal items in his arms at 2:40 a.m.

The video then captured the headlights of a vehicle coming into view on the camera, followed by another man, later identified as Rojas. Also captured on video were loud voices, seemingly an argument according to police, and the voice of a woman.

While Aguilar and Rojas were seen going off and on camera, court documents said video showed Rojas “striking” Aguilar in the chest and then punching him in the throat.

A woman and Rojas were then seen looking at Aguilar with an illuminated phone, before they went off camera, seemingly getting in a car and leaving.

Aguilar was later found by police around 3:15 a.m. and declared dead.

While continuing to investigate, officers learned Aguilar had been with his girlfriend earlier that night. Driving to the girlfriend’s house, officers saw her leaving the residence and driving to the area where Aguilar was later found by police.

When speaking with the woman, Aguilar’s girlfriend told police the two had been at a club in Minneapolis. While at the club, the woman stated that she had been receiving calls from another woman, later identified as Rojas’ girlfriend.

Roja’s girlfriend was reportedly mad at Aguilar’s girlfriend because she said Aguilar had been cheating on the woman. Eventually, Aguilar and his girlfriend left the club and continued arguing as they drove to a parking lot, where the dispute continued.

Rojas and his girlfriend then drove to the parking lot to pick up the woman and drove her to a friend’s house. While driving away, Rojas reportedly saw Aguilar and then asked if he had a gun on him, court documents state.

After seeing that his phone had not changed locations for several hours, the woman said she went to Aguilar’s phone’s location to see if she could find his phone.

When speaking with Roja’s girlfriend, court documents state she told police they were driving back after dropping the woman off when they saw Aguilar walking. She said Rojas stopped the car, got out and a fight ensued.

She said as the fight continued, the two got farther away from her and she saw Aguilar “extend an arm” towards Rojas before she saw him sitting down on the sidewalk. Rojas then reportedly returned to the car with blood on his shirt, stating they had to leave.

At this time, Rojas has not been arrested, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Authorities say he might be driving to Mexico in a 2017 gray Chrysler 300 with Minnesota license plate number SKU892, although police say it’s unknown if he’s still using that car.

Photos show Rojas, as well as his tattoos, courtesy of Apple Valley Police.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Aguilar’s funeral expenses, which can be found here.