Charges filed against driver in Chisago County crash that critically injured a child

A driver involved a crash that injured five people on Saturday is now facing criminal charges.

Joe Campbell, 39, is now facing two counts of felony criminal vehicular operation and two misdemeanor charges in connection to a crash that critically injured a child and three others.

A charging document against Campbell said the crash occurred Saturday morning around 10:34 a.m. near the intersection of Stacy Trail and Falcon Avenue North near a Kwik Trip gas station.

There, according to a video collected by law enforcement, a Volkswagon Sedan had attempted to turn left to exit the gas station when a Kia Sedan was speeding and hit the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Reportedly, when authorities arrived, they found numerous people attempting to provide care to the injured occupants of a Volkswagon, which included a man, a woman, a 17-year-old and a 6-year-old.

The 17-year-old sustained a rib fracture, while the two adults indicated they were very stiff and sore as a result of the crash. However, the 6-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Gillette Children’s Hospital, where she was sent to the intensive care unit.

According to the charging documents, the six-year-old is currently intubated and receiving treatment.

The driver of the Kia, identified as Campbell, told authorities and people who responded to help that a woman had been driving the vehicle during the crash.

However, police said evidence refuted Campbell’s claims, such as the driver’s side airbags only being deployed, and he was placed under arrest.

A blood sample from Campbell was collected and is being tested by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Campbell reportedly showed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance, with extreme mood swings with hospital staff and having difficulty staying awake. He was also reported to have smelled like alcohol during the crash.

He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted on all charges.