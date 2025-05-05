Charges: Drunken driver caused back-to-back crashes in north Minneapolis, killing 1

Charges have been filed against a man accused of driving drunk and causing two crashes in short succession last summer in Minneapolis, killing a mother in the process.

Court records show German Adriano Llangari Inga, 35, is charged with three counts of criminal vehicular homicide and two counts of criminal vehicular operation.

According to a criminal complaint, Llangari Inga was driving a Dodge Journey east on Lowry Avenue North when he crossed over the center line near James Avenue and hit a Dodge Durango head-on around 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 3. A witness told police the Journey was driving fast.

Inside the Durango was the driver, 31-year-old Victoria Eileen Harwell, along with her sister and 14-year-old daughter.

Harwell was brought to North Memorial Health Hospital but did not survive. Her sister and daughter were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

At the scene of the head-on crash, Llangari Inga allegedly showed signs of intoxication, and officers found three open beer bottles in the car — two in the center console and one on the floor. According to the complaint, Llangari Inga said he had stopped drinking at 11 p.m., 20 minutes after the crash happened.

A preliminary breath test returned a blood-alcohol content of 0.172, and a blood draw later in the night registered at 0.141.

Police later learned Llangari Inga might have been involved in a hit-and-run crash seven blocks away, at the intersection of Penn and 34th avenues.

Video of that crash showed a Honda CRV was waiting at a red light to turn when the Journey rear-ended it, causing it to cross the intersection and ride over the sidewalk. The Journey then drove off. The driver of the CRV suffered whiplash and was taken to the hospital with pain in her head, neck, shoulders and hips.

Charging documents state Llangari Inga did not have a valid driver’s license or insurance. He was charged via warrant and is not currently in custody.