Charges dropped against man for fatal Owatonna crash due to lack of probable cause

An Owatonna man is no longer facing a criminal vehicular homicide charge after a Steele County Judge ruled there was a lack of probable cause.

According to an omnibus order signed by Judge Karen Duncan that was filed Monday, the evidence presented at a contested omnibus hearing for Derek Paul Denelsbeck back in early April and the written arguments of counsel proved there was a lack of cause.

Denelsbeck had been charged for an early morning crash on Oct. 30, 2024, on the 2700 block of County Road 45 North that left 31-year-old Taylor Padilla-Ades dead.

The order says while the state argued Denelsbeck must’ve known he hit a person; it goes on to say there was no deer hair, human hair, or fiber remnants on the vehicle. In addition, the document says Denselbeck stopped as close to the crash site as he safely could, didn’t find a body.

The document went on to say he didn’t show a guilty mind to hide evidence of hitting a person since he parked his truck in a garage with the damage facing the street and leaving the garage door open while he was at work, and then called police as soon as he learned he may have hit someone.

Further, the order says there was insufficient evidence that Denselbeck failed to stop and reasonably investigate what he hit before leaving the scene.