Charges: Dog euthanized after being found in ‘uninhabitable’ Hastings home last year

Two Hastings residents are being charged with mistreatment of animals after police discovered a crippled dog living in squalid conditions last year.

Amanda Christine Merchlewitz, 36, and Eric John Nestrud, 38, are each charged with one count of felony mistreatment of animals.

The charges date back to Oct. 4, 2023, when police received a call about a mental health issue and a sick dog in Hastings.

According to charging documents, when officers entered the home, they were bombarded with foul smells, including feces, urine, rotten food and other scents.

The smell was so bad that officers had to step out of the house to breathe, and the city later deemed it uninhabitable.

While searching the house, police found a 10-year-old black dog named Gracie, who was able to lift her head but could not move her rear legs, which had atrophied. Gracie was lying in her own excrement and had numerous open sores that were infected.

A second dog named Oreo was also found in the house who appeared healthy.

According to the charging documents, Nestrud stated he had taken Gracie to a vet approximately 30 days prior. He was given medication and tried to help her regain her ability to walk and was supposed to help her go outside to the bathroom.

However, Nestrud said he was no longer able to carry Gracie outside.

Nestrud also indicated, according to charging documents, that Merchlewitz took care of Gracie a little bit during the day. Nestrud consented to have Gracie euthanized, which was humanely carried out by a nearby veterinarian.

He also relinquished ownership of Oreo, who was transported to a nearby animal shelter.

Veterinarian records later obtained by authorities showed Gracie had last been to the veterinarian’s office on Aug. 23, 2023. There, she was observed to have severe moist dermatitis on her hind limbs and stomach, an ear infection, and extreme weakness and inability to use her hind legs.

The veterinarian had not been able to identify why Gracie couldn’t use her rear legs, but she suspected bilateral osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease.

Gracie was prescribed several medications and Nestrud instructed him to keep her clean and dry at all times and to assist her when using the bathroom.

Both Nestrud and Merchlewitz face up to two years in prison for the charge should they be convicted and face up to a $5,000 fine.