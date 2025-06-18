Charges: Deadly stabbing stemmed from dispute over $100

A man has been charged in connection with the deadly stabbing of 28-year-old Codi Brown in Beltrami County on Sunday.

21-year-old Avery Cadwell faces one count of second-degree murder.

According to a criminal complaint, law enforcement responded to reports of a stabbing on Porcupine Road SE just before 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. They say Brown didn’t have a pulse and wasn’t breathing. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say they learned someone named “Avery” had stabbed Brown and the suspect was identified as Cadwell.

According to court documents, authorities were investigating Cadwell’s home when they found out he had “frantically” come inside on Sunday night, saying he had stabbed someone. He had potentially thrown a knife into the nearby woods.

Deputies saw Cadwell running in the woods and used a K9 to find him. Cadwell eventually came home and was arrested.

Prosecutors say Cadwell formed a resentment toward Brown because he believed Brown owed him $100.

On the night of the murder, Brown was riding an ATV and two witnesses heard Cadwell say he was “going to get” him. Cadwell then stabbed Brown, and Brown was able to drive a short way on the ATV before collapsing, court documents state.

A neighbor heard Brown say “that [person] stabbed me” and saw Cadwell running away.

While being interviewed by police, Cadwell said he thought he had only injured Brown.

Court documents note Cadwell had a criminal history: