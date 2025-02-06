Chanhassen Dinner Theatres resident artistic director and president, Michael Brindisi, unexpectly dies

Chanhassen Dinner Theatres (CDT) announced that the theatres’ leader, Michael Brindisi, passed away Wednesday unexpectedly after a brief illness, days before the latest show he directed opens.

A statement from CDT says in part, “This amazing man has meant so much to our Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ family, and this news is utterly shocking to us all.”

The statement went on saying to hold his wife, daughter, son-in-law, and their young son in your thoughts and prayers. Brindisi’s wife, known professionally as Michelle Barber, and his daughter, Cat Brindisi, also work in the theater, including CDT, and both have been in productions he directed.

He made his CDT debut in 1971 in “The Matchmaker” and earned his Actor’s Equity Union card in the process.

Brindisi was named the Resident Artistic Director of CDT in January of 1988, leading the now well-known dinner theater for 36 years, until his death Wednesday, and helping establish it as a nationally known regional theater.

Since being named as the Resident Artistic Director, Brindisi has directed all of the shows at the dinner theater, CDT said, more than 120 productions in total.

Because of the relationships Brindisi made with licensing houses in New York, the regional theater was awarded the first regional productions of some well-known musicals, including “Cats,” which Brindisi directed in 2003, “Les Misérables,” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

Through a partnership with The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization, Bridisi also debuted the world premiere stage adaption of “Irving Berlin’s Easter Parade” at CDT.

In 2010, a new ownership group purchased CDT. Brindisi was one of the three managing partners and president of the organization, in addition to being the Resident Artistic Director.

Brindisi, Barber, and their daughter Cat worked together on a production of “Hello, Dolly!” at CDT in 2014 with Barber as the lead, Dolly Levi, Cat a supporting character, and Brindisi directing the show.

Brindisi has just directed his fourth production of the musical “Grease,” at CDT. The show started previews on Jan. 31, and opening night is Feb. 7.