Chanhassen Brewing Company plans to close its doors at the end of January

The city of Chanhassen will see one less brewery in 2025, as the Chanhassen Brewing Company has announced it will be closing its doors in the coming weeks.

A Facebook post from Chanhassen Brewing announced that it would be permanently closing its doors on Feb. 1.

“Thank you for being a part of our story and for making Chanhassen Brewing Company such a special place,” the brewery wrote in a statement. “We’ll cherish the memories and all the wonderful moments we’ve shared together. Make sure to stop by before the 1st to grab your favorite beer and say goodbye.”

Chanhassen Brewery established itself in 2019, opening its doors in 2021.

A reason for the closure was not stated by the brewery, nor have they stated any future plans for the company moving forward.