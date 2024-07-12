Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force arrest two people in separate drug investigations

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force (CMVOTF) announced two arrests they made in the last two days, both in St. Cloud.

The first arrest took place Thursday, where the CMVOTF executed a search warrant at the 10 block of Fourth Avenue Southeast. The warrant was in connection with an investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine.

During the search warrant, investigators said they located suspected crack cocaine and ammunition and arrested 56-year-old Eric Clifford Edwards for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. Edwards was also arrested and charged with third-degree sales of a controlled substance for a previous case, according to the CMVOTF.

The second arrest occurred on Friday in connection to a pressed fentanyl pill investigation. A warrant was served at the 500 block of Eighth Avenue North in St. Cloud. CMVOTF said their search turned up suspect fentanyl pills and a firearm.

Authorities said 22-year-old Kassie Lee Anderson was arrested and charged with aggravated first-degree possession of a controlled substance and negligent storage of a firearm. Anderson was arrested and charged with first-degree sale of a controlled substance for a previous case, according to the CMVOTF.

Both are being held in the Stearns County Jail.