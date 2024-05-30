Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland to open new restaurant in St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood

Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland and his father, Kerry Sutherland, are developing a new restaurant in St. Paul that will look to build on a decades-old Rondo neighborhood mainstay.

The Sutherlands are partnering with the nonprofit Rondo Community Land Trust to open a restaurant on Selby Avenue that pays homage to Golden Thyme Coffee and Café. Rondo CLT bought Golden Thyme from Mychael and Stephanie Wright last year to bring forth Golden Thyme Presents, an incubator for Black-owned culinary ventures.

“We are excited to partner with Chef Sutherland on this project,” said E. Coco, deputy director of Rondo CLT. “It’s important to both of us that we continue to invest in cultural destinations in historic Rondo- where Black culinary arts are celebrated and enjoyed! Golden Thyme has such a powerful legacy — the Wrights created a gathering space decades ago — now, Chef Sutherland can step up to the plate and bring a dynamic concept to the Avenue. Rondo CLT is here to support that vision.”

Chef Sutherland will design the restaurant concept — a breakfast and specialty coffee spot by day and a sit-down restaurant by night. While the restaurant’s name has yet to be revealed, Thursday’s announcement did tease one menu item: shrimp and grits.

Renovations will take place this spring, with an opening to be announced in the near future.

“The Rondo Neighborhood has always been an important cultural and residential hub for the Black

community in our City,” Sutherland said. “I am beyond honored to partner with the Rondo Community Land Trust to continue the legacy of this important neighborhood, reclaim what was lost, and reconnect a community while maintaining the deep cultural identity established decades ago through food, arts, business, and opportunity.”

Sutherland has gained national notoriety through success on TV culinary competitions such as “Top Chef” and “Iron Chef” and recently won an Emmy for his show “Taste the Culture.” Locally, he’s known for bringing Southern flair to restaurants across the Twin Cities like Handsome Hog and Ox Cart Ale House.