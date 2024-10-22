Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland pleads guilty in domestic violence case

Twin Cities celebrity chef Justin Sutherland has pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence after he allegedly choked his girlfriend and threatened her with a gun.

Sutherland, 40, entered a guilty plea on Monday in Ramsey County District Court. According to the plea petition, he reached a deal with prosecutors to have a one-year sentence stayed for two years while he serves probation.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 13.

The criminal case stems from an argument between Sutherland and his girlfriend that took place on June 28 on the 800 block of Front Avenue in St. Paul.

According to a criminal complaint, Sutherland’s girlfriend told her sister over FaceTime that Sutherland put his hands around her neck and had threatened to kill her. The sister called 911 and said Sutherland grabbed his girlfriend’s phone mid-call and threw it on the ground.

Sutherland’s girlfriend told police she ran over to the neighbor’s house to use their phone. As she was leaving, Sutherland allegedly held a handgun and said, “Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you.” He reportedly pointed the gun at her and used it to hit her in the chest, the complaint states.

Another 911 caller reported seeing a man holding a gun as a woman held her hands in the air, appearing to be in distress.

Police searched the address where the incident occurred and found a plastic gun case with two firearms inside. One of the guns appeared to have blood on it, and officers noticed Sutherland’s hands were bloody. Eight other guns were found at the property, according to the complaint.

In an interview with police, Sutherland’s girlfriend reported ongoing verbal abuse and said Sutherland broke her windshield two days earlier. She also said that during the argument, Sutherland had wrapped both hands around her neck and squeezed for five to six seconds.