Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland is bringing two restaurants to Minneapolis’ Mill District

On Wednesday, chef Justin Sutherland and Restore Restaurant Holdings announced that two familiar-name restaurants will be opening in Mill District.

The first restaurant is the revival of Pearl & the Thief, Sutherland’s award-winning restaurant previously located in Stillwater that was known for its seafood and southern fare. The restaurant will open in the O2 Luxury Tower at 250 Portland Ave. Sutherland is excited to see his restaurant come back after being absent for so long.

“It is hands down my favorite concept I’ve created, and I have been patiently waiting for the right time, location, and partners to make it a reality once again,” said Sutherland in a press release. “The menu will revive some of the fan favorites like the Tennessee Hot Octopus and Smoked Crab Risotto, as well as some new dishes that I’ve been waiting to share for years. After spending the last few years traveling and cooking alongside some of the greatest chefs in the world I have been truly inspired and can’t wait to get back to leading a kitchen.”

The second restaurant will be the third location of “Big E” Sutherland’s sandwich shop, which specializes in egg sandwiches. This location will also be in the O2 Luxury Tower, on Washington Ave.

Pearl & the Thief and Big E will occupy approximately 5,000 square feet at the street level of O2 Luxury Tower, developed and operated by Sherman. Both will serve as exclusive amenities to O2 residents, working professionals, and visitors in the Mill District.