Celebrity chef Justin Sutherland gets 2 months on house arrest for threats of violence charge

Local celebrity chef Justin Sutherland will avoid jail time for a domestic violence incident this past summer in which he choked his girlfriend and threatened her with a gun.

Sutherland, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of threats of violence in October. A judge on Friday ordered him to serve 60 days under house arrest starting on Dec. 27 and stayed the remaining 300 days of his sentence for two years while Sutherland is under supervised probation. Sutherland also received credit for six days served.

As previously reported, the case stems from an argument between Sutherland and his girlfriend that took place on June 28 on the 800 block of Front Avenue in St. Paul.

According to a criminal complaint, Sutherland’s girlfriend told her sister over FaceTime that Sutherland put his hands around her neck and had threatened to kill her. The sister called 911 and said Sutherland grabbed his girlfriend’s phone mid-call and threw it on the ground.

Sutherland’s girlfriend told police she ran over to the neighbor’s house to use their phone. As she was leaving, Sutherland allegedly held a handgun and said, “Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you.” He reportedly pointed the gun at her and used it to hit her in the chest, the complaint states.

In an interview with police, Sutherland’s girlfriend reported ongoing verbal abuse and said Sutherland broke her windshield two days earlier. She also said that during the argument, Sutherland had wrapped both hands around her neck and squeezed for five to six seconds.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:

More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.

The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.

Other organizations that can help include:

Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.

MessageRedditFacebookThreadsMessengerWhatsAppCopy LinkEmailPrintXShare