Cats rescued from Cottage Grove fire

Two cats were rescued from a fire on Thursday and are in good condition – and so are their human companions.

Cottage Grove Minnesota Public Safety (CGMPS) said a fire started before 4 p.m. Thursday on the 7700 block of 79th Street.

The fire in the 8-unit townhouse was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.

Courtesy: Cottage Grove Minnesota Public Safety

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but CGMPS stated the fire started in the kitchen of the townhomes.

Courtesy: Cottage Grove Minnesota Public Safety

Cottage Grove Fire officials say their department has responded to 9 structure fires so far this year.