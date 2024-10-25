Cats rescued from Cottage Grove fire
Two cats were rescued from a fire on Thursday and are in good condition – and so are their human companions.
Cottage Grove Minnesota Public Safety (CGMPS) said a fire started before 4 p.m. Thursday on the 7700 block of 79th Street.
The fire in the 8-unit townhouse was quickly extinguished, and no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but CGMPS stated the fire started in the kitchen of the townhomes.
Cottage Grove Fire officials say their department has responded to 9 structure fires so far this year.