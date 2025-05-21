Cat reunited with owner 1 year after going missing

A homecoming took place in central Minnesota after a long-lost cat was found thanks to a microchip.

Amelia Heinen, who lives in Breezy Point, and a friendly cat had been hanging around the neighborhood since early May.

Courtesy of Nikki Heinen

The family took the cat to the Babinski Foundation Animal Shelter, and it turned out that the cat was chipped.

The cat’s name is Pandora, and she had been missing for more than a year before being reunited with her owner.

The Babinski Foundation hosts a low-cost microchip clinic every third Friday.