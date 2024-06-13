Carver County Sheriff deputies arrest person driving 5 times over the legal limit

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office arrested a driver for drunk driving towards Waconia on County Road 10 Tuesday night after the driver’s blood alcohol content registered as 0.440.

After responding to a complaint of a vehicle driving all over the road on County Road 10, deputies pulled them over and investigated for a DWI, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies field tested the driver who registered as 0.440 for blood alcohol content, which is over five times the legal driving limit.

The sheriff’s office advises people to get a safe ride home if they are going to drink.