Caribou Coffee unveils 2023 holiday menu

Caribou Coffee has unveiled its holiday menu with new festive beverages and holiday classics.

The full holiday menu includes the “Ho Ho Mint Mocha” as a shaker or crafted press, the “Vanilla Oat Nog Latte” or crafted press, the spicy mocha, and a cranberry orange muffin.

“We are embracing the spirit of innovation this year with the return of Caribou’s holiday beverage line-up,” said Matt Reiter, the senior vice president of product and procurement at Caribou Coffee. “New festive beverages including the Ho Ho Mint Mocha Espresso Shaker and Vanilla Oat Nog Latte are great options for guests that crave new ways to enjoy holiday classics. We are always looking for exciting ways to elevate seasonal flavor profiles and craft them with a fresh approach, whether that is bringing a seasonal flavor to your favorite espresso beverage or elevating a classic eggnog beverage with a non-dairy alternative.”

In addition to holiday beverages, Cariou Coffee announced it will stop charging an additional cost for non-dairy milk.