Car chase in Brooklyn Park ends in crash

A car chase between police and a potential suspect ended after the driver crashed into two other vehicles.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department(BPPD) said officers were searching for an assault suspect Monday night when, at 7:35 p.m., they came across a vehicle that matched the description they were given.

Police said they attempted to stop the vehicle near southbound on Zane Avenue North when the suspect drove away.

The driver then struck two other cars before the vehicle became undrivable, and two occupants ran away.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a woman, was arrested but that she was not the assault suspect they had been looking for. However, she did have a felony arrest warrant and was taken into custody.

Officers did not state if the passenger of the vehicle was arrested. No one was injured in the crash.