Capitol Wrap — Jan. 27, 2023

It was another busy week at the Minnesota Capitol.

For a quick roundup of the latest developments at the legislature, here is this week’s Capitol Wrap.

DFL lawmakers have made codifying abortion rights their top priority for the session since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last summer. That effort could clear its final hurdle Friday if the Minnesota Senate approves the “Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act,” as is expected. As of late Friday afternoon, lawmakers were still debating the bill.

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed the bill last week, meaning the Senate’s approval would send it to Gov. Tim Walz for his signature.

The bill gives full protection to Minnesotans’ rights an abortion, contraception, and other reproductive health decisions, which Republicans have called “extreme,” largely because it doesn’t prevent abortions in the third trimester, require parental consent before an abortion, or include other restrictions that many other states have.

A bill to outlaw racial discrimination based on someone’s hairstyle is also headed to Walz’s desk after clearing the Senate on Thursday.

The Senate voted 45-19 to approve the bill, known as the “CROWN Act,” just over two weeks after the Minnesota House approved it.

Supporters say the legislation will allow Minnesotans to style their hair in a way that reflects their culture.

Also Thursday, the Senate approved a bill to designate Juneteenth (June 19) as a state holiday. That bill, however, still has to make its way through the House.

A bill designed to set new goals for the state and put Minnesota on a path to producing 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040 gained approval from the Minnesota House on Thursday night.

The bill was debated for several hours late into the night before it passed. While DFL lawmakers say the legislation will provide cheaper power, more jobs and better health, Republicans have dubbed it the “Blackout Bill” and say it’ll cost Minnesotans more money and lead to blackouts.

The Minnesota Senate still has to approve the bill, but with the DFL in control of both chambers, it has a better chance to pass than when it stalled in previous years.

Gov. Walz on Wednesday officially signed legislation to provide additional unemployment insurance (UI) benefits for Iron Range workers into law.

The bill, which had rare bipartisan support, was approved by the Minnesota House of Representatives on Monday and by the Minnesota Senate two weeks ago.

It aims to support hundreds of employees who were laid off due to Northshore Mining’s idling in the spring.

Friday afternoon, Minnesota lawmakers pushed a bill to provide driver’s licenses for undocumented residents one step closer to law.

With approval from the Minnesota House’s Ways and Means Committee, the bill is now scheduled to get a vote from the full House on Monday.

The Senate version of the bill also made progress this week, getting approval from the Transportation Committee. It’s now being looked at by the Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee.

Supporters of the legislation say it will not only allow more immigrants to complete necessary daily tasks but would also improve public safety, citing a 7-10% drop in hit-and-runs in states that have passed similar bills.

Several other bills — including legislation to restore the right to vote to felons who complete their incarceration, ensure earned sick and safe time for all Minnesota workers, create a statewide paid family and medical leave program, and legalize recreational marijuana — all advanced from one committee to another this week.

Follow those and several other hot-button bills throughout the session with our Legislative Tracker.