Canoeist found dead in the BWCA

A man was found dead in the Boundary Waters Canoeing Area Friday evening, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office.

Canoeists called 911 around 5 p.m. Friday and reported finding a capsized canoe and a deceased person on Lake Agnes, around 25 miles north of Ely.

First responders recovered the body of 62-year-old Mark Ham. Family members told authorities he had gone on a solo canoeing trip.

Authorities say that a life jacket was found on scene but that Ham wasn’t wearing it.