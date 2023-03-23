Can Do Canines hosts puppy shower

A day before National Puppy Day, a local nonprofit held a baby shower for a dog that will become a first-time mother.

Can Do Canines, a nonprofit in New Hope that breeds dogs to become assistance dogs, celebrated “Dell” with a puppy shower on Wednesday.

Canine guests delivered gifts and enjoyed some dog-friendly cupcakes.

Beyond celebrating Dell, the goal of the event was to highlight the importance of assistance dogs and raise awareness of the nonprofit’s need for volunteers.

Anyone wanting to volunteer or looking for more information can visit Can Do Canines’ website.

(KSTP-TV)