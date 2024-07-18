CAIR-MN calling for hate crime investigation after vandalism at future Muslim center

A local Muslim advocacy group has called for a hate crime investigation after multiple vandalism incidents targeting a new Islamic center in St. Anthony.

The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations called on law enforcement Wednesday to investigate a possible bias motive for a series of vandalism attacks at the Tibyan Center.

The group stated that over the past two months, the center has been the target of seven separate incidents of vandalism and break-ins, causing extensive damage costing more than $20,000.

The Tibyan Center experienced the attacks since it announced plans to open a youth-focused center and mosque in May, according to CAIR-MN.

The St. Anthony Police Department detailed the various incidents at the location in the last couple of months:

On May 22, pry marks were found on the outer door of the building. Officers checked inside and determined that a fire extinguisher had been expelled and a Clorox liquid toilet cleaner had been sprayed on the floor near a restroom.

On June 15, an employee found a broken window, but authorities did not find any evidence of entry being made.

On both June 27 and 29, an employee reported that a group of juveniles entered the building through the front door using a key or lock pick. Video showed the juveniles running around, taking cellphone video and spraying Lysol.

On July 7, four men approached the front door, with one of them pulling forcefully on the door. After seeing an employee inside, the men left in a vehicle.

On July 16, an employee saw two men inside the building on surveillance video; however, they left before police arrived. Officers viewed the video and saw two men who damaged the door lock with a pry bar and entered the building. There was also a broken window, according to police.

Law enforcement noted that all five of these incidents are under active investigation.

CAIR-MN also stated there was an incident on May 29, where the building was broken into, fire extinguishers were sprayed and computers and other items were stolen. They also noted additional break-ins on June 30 and July 2.

The group is calling on both local authorities and the FBI to investigate the attacks and determine who is responsible.

“CAIR-Minnesota is deeply concerned by these repeated attacks, particularly given the rise in attacks on Minnesota Mosques and centers,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of CAIR-MN. “These attacks have shaken our community, and many members who were excited about the opportunity the new center represents are now feeling fearful and vulnerable. We believe these attacks may be part of a broader effort to intimidate and harm Muslim communities and we call on law enforcement and community help in bringing these assailants into custody.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism incidents should contact CAIR-MN, local law enforcement or the St. Anthony Police Department at 612-782-3350.